2016年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Almadex sells El Encuentro project to McEwen mining

May 2 Almadex Minerals Ltd

* Almadex sells El Encuentro project to McEwen Mining

* Sold its El Encuentro project to McEwen Mining for $250,000 and a 2.0% NSR Royalty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

