BRIEF-NIC Q1 earnings per share $0.19

May 3 Nic Inc

* NIC earns 19 cents per share in first quarter 2016; company reports record quarterly revenues and operating income

* Quarterly revenue $78.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

