BRIEF-T2 Biosystems reports Q1 loss per share $0.55

* Q1 loss per share $0.55
* Q1 revenue $1.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 million
* Says anticipates higher product revenue in Q2 of 2016 than
was realized in Q1 of 2016
* Q2 research revenue is expected to be comparable to what
was realized in Q1 of 2016
* Says anticipates total Q2 of 2016 operating expenses to be
between $12.8 million and $13.2 million
* Anticipates closing a total of 45-65 commitments globally
during year
