BRIEF-Symmetry Surgical Inc to be acquired by Roundtable Healthcare Partners for $13.10/share in cash

May 2 Symmetry Surgical Inc :
* Symmetry Surgical Inc. To be acquired by roundtable
healthcare partners for $13.10 per share in cash
* Transaction values symmetry surgical inc. At approximately
$140.3 million
* Agreement was unanimously approved by symmetry's board of
directors
* Roundtable has committed equity and debt financing, and
there are no financing conditions associated with transaction
* Merger agreement contains a customary no-shop clause and a
customary break-up fee
* Upon completion of merger, company will cease to be a
public company
* Thomas Sullivan, president and CEO, senior management are
expected to remain with company following closing of transaction
* Revenue for q1 2016 was $21.2 million, up 2.2% compared to
$20.8 million in Q1 2015
* Entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an
affiliate of roundtable healthcare partners
