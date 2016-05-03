BRIEF-K2M Group Holdings Q1 loss per share $0.25

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 K2m Group Holdings Inc. :
* K2M Group Holdings Inc. reports first quarter 2016 financial results, led by U.S. Revenue growth of 20% year-over-year, and updates 2016 outlook
* Q1 loss per share $0.25
* Q1 revenue $56.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $56 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 7 to 9 percent
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $231 million to $235 million
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.