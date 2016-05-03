版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 13:53 BJT

BRIEF-K2M Group Holdings Q1 loss per share $0.25

May 3 K2m Group Holdings Inc. :

* K2M Group Holdings Inc. reports first quarter 2016 financial results, led by U.S. Revenue growth of 20% year-over-year, and updates 2016 outlook

* Q1 loss per share $0.25

* Q1 revenue $56.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $56 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 7 to 9 percent

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $231 million to $235 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐