BRIEF-EQT intends to commence public offering of 9.5 mln shares

May 2 Eqt Corp

* EQT corporation announces common stock offering

* Intends to commence a registered public offering of 9,500,000 shares of common stock, subject to market conditions

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund recently announced acquisition of certain properties from Statoil USA Onshore Properties

* Expects to grant underwriters an option to purchase up to 1,425,000 additional shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)