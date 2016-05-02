版本:
BRIEF-Credit Acceptance Q1 earnings per share $3.63

May 2 Credit Acceptance Corp

* Credit Acceptance announces first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $4.02

* Q1 earnings per share $3.63

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

