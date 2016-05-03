BRIEF-Integrated Device Technology Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36

RPT-UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
May 3 Integrated Device Technology Inc :
* Idt reports fiscal 2016 Q4 and full year financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $189.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.59
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.