BRIEF-Integrated Device Technology Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36

May 3 Integrated Device Technology Inc :

* Idt reports fiscal 2016 Q4 and full year financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $189.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.59

