BRIEF-Amplify Snack Brands says Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.11

BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
May 2 Amplify Snack Brands Inc
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 sales $54.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $53.9 million
* Sees fy 2016 sales $233 million to $237 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says funded transaction with cash on hand and availability under existing $25 million revolving credit facility
* Sees 2016 adjusted EPS of $0.61 to $0.64, an increase of 19.6% to 25.5%, compared to 2015
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.62, revenue view $234.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says acquisition of Boundless Nutrition closed on April 29, 2016
* Says expects acquisition to be accretive to EPS in 2016
CHICAGO, Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided as it weighed whether people who have filed for bankruptcy can sue companies that attempted to collect old debt from them that was not required to be paid back because of state statutes of limitations.