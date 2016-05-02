版本:
BRIEF-GameStop announces retirement of co-founder and board member Richard Fontaine

May 2 GameStop Corp

* Announces retirement of co-founder and board member Richard Fontaine

* Richard Fontaine has informed that he will not seek re-election and intends to retire at end of his current term in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

