BRIEF-Bravo Brio Restaurant Group reports Q1 earnings $0.15/share

May 2 Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc :
* Bravo Brio Restaurant Group Inc reports first quarter
financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $108.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.3
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.73
* Quarterly total comparable restaurant sales decreased
2.8%.
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $12.0 million to $14.0
million
* Sees 2016 revenues of $424 million to $432 million
* Sees 2016 total comparable restaurant sales of minus 2.0%
to flat
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $428.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
