BRIEF-Black Diamond Q1 loss per share $0.13 from continuing operations

May 2 Black Diamond Inc
* Black Diamond reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 sales about $145 million to $150 million
* Q1 sales $38.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $36.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* For 2016 expects gross margin of approximately
35.8%-36.8%, an increase of 90-190 basis points compared to 2015
