BRIEF-Dennys Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Dennys Corp :
* Denny's Corporation reports results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly total operating revenue $124.6 million versus $120.2 million
* Sees for FY 2016, cash capital expenditures between $19 and $21 million
* Sees for FY 2016 same-store sales growth at company restaurants between 1.5% and 2.5%
* Sees for FY 2016 Same-Store sales growth at domestic franchised restaurants between 1% and 2%
* Sees for FY 2016, total operating revenue between $500 and $505 million with franchise and licensing revenue between $139-$140 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $122.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 revenue view $504.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.