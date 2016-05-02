版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.34

May 2 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

* Alexandria real estate equities, inc. reports first quarter ended march 31, 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.34

* Q1 revenue view $212.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐