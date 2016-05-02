BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum posts Q1 loss per share $2.03 including items

May 2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
* Announces First Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $2.03 including items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Dividend reduction, restructuring of workforce together
expected to provide approximately $800 million of available cash
on an annualized basis
* Q1 total revenue $1,674 million versus $2,321 million a
year ago
* As of year-end 2015, company had approximately 2.06
billion barrels-equivalent of proved reserves
* Q1 sales volumes of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas
liquids 823,000 boepd versus. 920,000 boepd last year
* Currently in process of advancing another $700 -plus
million of divestitures
