BRIEF-Rayonier acquisition of 61,000 acres of timberlands in Oregon, Washington for $263 mln

May 2 Rayonier Inc :
* Rayonier upgrades pacific northwest timberland portfolio
through acquisition of 61,000 acres and disposition of 55,000
acres
* Acquisition of 61,000 acres of timberlands in Oregon and
Washington for $263 million
* Deals estimated to increase average annual adjusted
EBITDA, cash available for distribution by about $11 million and
$7 million, over next 5 yrs
* Disposition of 55,000 acres comprised predominantly of
pre-merchantable timber in Washington for $130 million
* Financing provided through 10-year, $300 million
incremental term loan with farm credit system
