BRIEF-Rayonier acquisition of 61,000 acres of timberlands in Oregon, Washington for $263 mln

May 2 Rayonier Inc :

* Rayonier upgrades pacific northwest timberland portfolio through acquisition of 61,000 acres and disposition of 55,000 acres

* Acquisition of 61,000 acres of timberlands in Oregon and Washington for $263 million

* Deals estimated to increase average annual adjusted EBITDA, cash available for distribution by about $11 million and $7 million, over next 5 yrs

* Disposition of 55,000 acres comprised predominantly of pre-merchantable timber in Washington for $130 million

* Financing provided through 10-year, $300 million incremental term loan with farm credit system