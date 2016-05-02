BRIEF-Community Health Systems reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

May 2 Community Health Systems Inc
* Community health systems, inc. Announces first quarter
2016 results with net operating revenues of $4.999 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27 from continuing operations
excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 same store sales rose 2.2 percent
* Q1 revenue $4.999 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.01
billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 income from continuing operations per share
$2.50 to $2.80
* Sees 2016 same-store hospital annual adjusted admissions
growth 0.5% to 2.5%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)