BRIEF-Twin butte announces extension to non-revolving credit facility

May 2 Twin Butte Energy Ltd

* Revolving credit facility

* To extend maturity date of Twin Butte's $85 million non-revolving credit facility from April 30, 2016 to May 31, 2016

* Extension to enable company to continue with its strategic alternatives process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

