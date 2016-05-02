BRIEF-Twin butte announces extension to non-revolving credit facility

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Twin Butte Energy Ltd
* Revolving credit facility
* To extend maturity date of Twin Butte's $85 million non-revolving credit facility from April 30, 2016 to May 31, 2016
* Extension to enable company to continue with its strategic alternatives process
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.