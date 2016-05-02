BRIEF-Hennessy advisors to acquire The Westport Funds

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Hennessy Advisors Inc
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to acquire the Westport Funds
* Upon completion of transaction, assets related to Westport Fund and westport select cap fund will merge into hennessy cornerstone mid cap 30 fund
* Hennessy Advisors Inc says westport funds currently have assets of approximately $640 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.