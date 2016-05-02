版本:
2016年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Hennessy advisors to acquire The Westport Funds

May 2 Hennessy Advisors Inc

* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. to acquire the Westport Funds

* Upon completion of transaction, assets related to Westport Fund and westport select cap fund will merge into hennessy cornerstone mid cap 30 fund

* Hennessy Advisors Inc says westport funds currently have assets of approximately $640 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

