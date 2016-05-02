版本:
BRIEF-Huttig Q1 sales $158.8 million

May 2 Huttig Building Products Inc :

* Huttig Building Products Inc announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales $158.8 million

* Qtrly net income from continuing operations per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

