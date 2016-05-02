BRIEF-FMC Corporation Q1 adjusted EPS $0.58

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 FMC Corp
* FMC corporation announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 revenue $799 million versus I/B/E/S view $791.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises FY 2016 earnings per share view to $2.55 to $2.85
* Sees q1 revenue up 21 percent
* Increasing guidance for 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share by 5 cents to a range of $2.55 to $2.85
* For 2016, full-year FMC agricultural solutions revenue is expected to be in range of $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion
* FMC lithium earnings are now expected to be between $43 and $53 million for full year of 2016
* FMC health and nutrition revenue for full year of 2016 is expected to be in range of $775 million to $825 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.