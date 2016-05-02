BRIEF-Petroquest Energy Q1 loss per share $0.58

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Petroquest Energy Inc :
* Petroquest energy announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.58
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to commence a three well recompletion program at its ship shoal 72 field at end of q2
* Expects that borrowing base and aggregate commitments under credit facility will be reduced
* Credit facility will be reduced due in part to April 2016 sale of east Hoss assets in Oklahoma
* Production for q1 of 2016 was 7.6 bcfe, compared to 10.4 bcfe for comparable period of 2015
* Sees Q2 of 2016 production volumes 61 - 65 MMCFE/D
* Currently has no borrowings outstanding under its credit facility and is undergoing a borrowing base redetermination
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.