BRIEF-Freehold Royalties Ltd to acquire royalty production, mineral title lands for $165 mln

May 2 Freehold Royalties Ltd

* Freehold Royalties Ltd. Enters into agreement to acquire royalty production and mineral title lands for $165 million, provides increased 2016 production guidance and announces equity financing

* Transaction will be funded by a $165 million bought deal equity financing

* Freehold Royalties Ltd says has increased its 2016 average production guidance to 11,400 boe/d

* Transaction is expected to be approximately 2% accretive to 2016 funds from operations per share

* Expects to use net proceeds from financing to complete transaction, remainder to pay down portion of outstanding indebtedness

* Entered into a definitive agreement with Husky Energy Inc. To acquire a suite of royalty production and lands