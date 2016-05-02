BRIEF-Horace Mann Educators Q1 operating EPS $0.62

May 2 Horace Mann Educators Corp
* Horace Mann reports first quarter 2016 operating EPS of
$0.62
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly book value per share excluding fair value adjustment
for investments of $27.05, up 4% compared to a year ago
* Qtrly total revenues $271.3 million versus $270.1 million
* Horace Mann Educators Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.61
* Q1 revenue view $271.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
