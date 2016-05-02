BRIEF-Bill barrett to divest certain Uinta Basin Assets for $30 mln

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Bill Barrett Corp
* Bill barrett corporation announces agreement to divest certain uinta basin assets
* To sell certain non-core assets located in uinta basin for cash proceeds of approximately $30 million
* Bill barrett corp says divestiture will minimally impact 2016 production and cash flow
* "proceeds from this transaction will be used to strengthen our balance sheet by adding to our cash position"
* Divestiture minimally impact 2016 production,cash flow
* Expected 2016 operating cash flow from divested properties will be less than $2 million based on current strip pricing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.