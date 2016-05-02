版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences Inc announces secondary offering of 5 mln shares

May 2 PRA Health Sciences Inc

* PRA Health Sciences Inc announces secondary offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐