BRIEF-Northwest Biotherapeuticsannounces operations updates

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc
* Nw bio announces operations updates
* Reached agreement with three parties, in regard to three combination treatments, for three cancers in three phase ii trials
* Phase iii trial of DCVAX-l for GBM brain cancer subject to partial clinical hold on screening of additional patient candidates
* Reached agreement with initial members of sab, including "leading experts" in immunotherapy, oncology from both us, europe
* Company's phase iii trial of DCVAX-l for GBM brain cancer is ongoing
* Company is in ongoing dialog with regulators, and providing further information about DCVAX-l trial
* Establishing a scientific advisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.