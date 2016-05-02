BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC reports first quarter 2016 results

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC
* Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC reports first quarter 2016 results
* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC says currently anticipate a total capital expenditures budget for remainder of 2016 to range between $54.0 million and $58.0 million
* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC says implemented a hedging program for approximately 82% and 21% of our anticipated crude oil production for balance of 2016 and 2017
* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC says average production of 473,198 mcfe per day in q1 of 2016 was up 21% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.