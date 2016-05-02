BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC reports first quarter 2016 results

May 2 Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC

* Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC reports first quarter 2016 results

* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC says currently anticipate a total capital expenditures budget for remainder of 2016 to range between $54.0 million and $58.0 million

* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC says implemented a hedging program for approximately 82% and 21% of our anticipated crude oil production for balance of 2016 and 2017

* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC says average production of 473,198 mcfe per day in q1 of 2016 was up 21%