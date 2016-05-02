版本:
BRIEF-Kadant Inc Q1 EPS $0.62 from continuing operations

May 2 Kadant Inc

* Kadant reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $97 million versus i/b/e/s view $86.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.97 to $3.07 excluding items

* Sees Q2 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.50 to $0.53

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.75 to $2.85

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $103 million to $105 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $412 million to $422 million

* Bookings decreased 10% to $97 million in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

