BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Kadant Inc
* Kadant reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $97 million versus i/b/e/s view $86.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.97 to $3.07 excluding items
* Sees Q2 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.50 to $0.53
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.75 to $2.85
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $103 million to $105 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $412 million to $422 million
* Bookings decreased 10% to $97 million in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.