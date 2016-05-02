BRIEF-Ferroglobe PLC reports pro-forma 2015 loss of $96.6 mln

May 2 Ferroglobe PLC:

* Files annual report, SEC form 20-F; and announces unaudited pro-forma 2015 results for the newly combined company

* Ferroglobe PLC says pro-forma 2015 loss of $96.6 million, versus income of $46.8 million in 2014

* Ferroglobe PLC says pro-forma 2015 adjusted EBITDA of $294.8 million, versus $351.4 million in 2014

* Ferroglobe PLC says pro-forma 2015 revenue of $2.0 billion, versus $2.3 billion in 2014

* Ferroglobe PLC says consolidated net debt of $392.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2015, versus pro-forma $492.5 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon: