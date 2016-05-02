BRIEF-Ferroglobe PLC reports pro-forma 2015 loss of $96.6 mln

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Ferroglobe PLC:
* Files annual report, SEC form 20-F; and announces unaudited pro-forma 2015 results for the newly combined company
* Ferroglobe PLC says pro-forma 2015 loss of $96.6 million, versus income of $46.8 million in 2014
* Ferroglobe PLC says pro-forma 2015 adjusted EBITDA of $294.8 million, versus $351.4 million in 2014
* Ferroglobe PLC says pro-forma 2015 revenue of $2.0 billion, versus $2.3 billion in 2014
* Ferroglobe PLC says consolidated net debt of $392.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2015, versus pro-forma $492.5 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon:
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.