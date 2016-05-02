BRIEF-Husky Energy sells royalty interests for $163 mln and additional interests

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Husky Energy Inc
* Husky energy sells royalty interests for $163 million and additional interests
* "work continues to advance in regard to disposition of select oil and natural gas properties in western canada" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.