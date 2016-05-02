版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Husky Energy sells royalty interests for $163 mln and additional interests

May 2 Husky Energy Inc

* Husky energy sells royalty interests for $163 million and additional interests

* "work continues to advance in regard to disposition of select oil and natural gas properties in western canada" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

