BRIEF-Community Health Systems commences tender offer for 5.125% senior secured notes

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Community Health Systems Inc:
* Community Health Systems Inc announces commencement of tender offer for 5.125% senior secured notes due 2018
* Commenced cash tender offer for up to $900 million of about $1.6 billion amount outstanding of 5.125% senior secured notes due 2018
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.