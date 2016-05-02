版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二

BRIEF-Community Health Systems commences tender offer for 5.125% senior secured notes

May 2 Community Health Systems Inc:

* Community Health Systems Inc announces commencement of tender offer for 5.125% senior secured notes due 2018

* Commenced cash tender offer for up to $900 million of about $1.6 billion amount outstanding of 5.125% senior secured notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon:

