BRIEF-Olin Q1 loss per share $0.23

BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
May 2 Olin Corp
* Olin announces first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 loss per share $0.23
* Q1 sales $1.348 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.43 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance range of $220 million to $240 million
* Sees improved results in Epoxy, expect to experience stronger second half results compared to first half
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.10 to $0.20 including items
* Reaffirmed full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $915 million to $985 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.