BRIEF-Tortoise Energy Infrastructure says total assets as of April 30 were about $2.6 bln

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp
* Provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2016
* As of April 30, 2016, company's unaudited total assets were approximately $2.6 billion
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.