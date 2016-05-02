版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 06:19 BJT

BRIEF-Tortoise Energy Infrastructure says total assets as of April 30 were about $2.6 bln

May 2 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp

* Provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2016

* As of April 30, 2016, company's unaudited total assets were approximately $2.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

