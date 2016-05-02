BRIEF-Secure Energy Services Q1 revenue C$209.1 million

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Secure Energy Services Inc :
* Secure energy services announces strategic acquisition for $53 million and reports first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $25 million
* Q1 revenue c$209.1 million
* Q1 revenue view c$264.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Entered into an agreement to acquire all of operating assets of Petrolama Energy Canada Inc
* Purchase price will be paid with about $47 .7 million in cash, balance of about $5 .8 million through issuance of common shares
* Secure energy services inc qtrly total revenue $209.1 million versus $366.5 million
* Secure energy services inc qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Secure has also agreed to purchase Petrolama's inventory on hand at closing
* Petrolama's expected contribution to adjusted EBITDA for next 12 months is anticipated to be about $8 to $9 million
* Secure energy services inc qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.06, revenue view c$264.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.