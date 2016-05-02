BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Technologies to acquire TNT Energy Llc

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc :
* Revolution Lighting Technologies to acquire TNT Energy Llc to advance its led lighting services platform
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share in second half of 2016
* Purchase price comprised of $8 million in cash, $2 million in form of promissory notes together with 2 year earn-out based on revenue and adjusted EBITDA of TNT Energy
* Will pay a total purchase price of $10 million for 100 percent of outstanding membership interests of TNT energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.