BRIEF-Aegion Corp expects to reduce headcount by about 900 employees in 2016

BRIEF-Washington Federal says qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago
May 2 Aegion Corp :
* Aegion corporation reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $293.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $283 million
* Consolidated contract backlog at march 31, 2016 was $756.7 million, an increase of approximately 1.0 percent from march 31, 2015
* Expects to substantially complete restructuring in q2 of 2016 and record total estimated pre-tax charges between $11.0 to $13.0 million
* 2016 restructuring is expected to reduce costs by $15.0 to $16.0 million, more than originally planned
* Aegion Corp says company expects to reduce headcount by approximately 900 employees, or 14.5% of total workforce in 2016
* Headcount reductions totaled 705 as of March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* APIVIO SYSTEMS INC. BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONDS TO UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM NURI TELECOM
LONDON, Jan 17 Sterling saw its biggest daily gains since at least 1998 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Theresa May promised a parliamentary vote on Britain's deal to leave the EU and sought to draw a line under discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit.