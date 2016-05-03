BRIEF-Havertys reports Q1 earnings per share $0.21

May 2 Haverty Furniture Companies Inc

* Havertys reports earnings for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 same store sales rose 0.9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 sales $194.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $196.3 million

* Total written sales for Q2 to date of 2016 are up approximately 8.8% and written comparable store sales are up 8.9%

* Says total capital expenditures are estimated to be in $33 million range in 2016

* Total delivered sales for q2 to date of 2016 are up approximately 4.7% and comparable store sales are up 4.5%

* Guidance on gross profit margins for full year 2016 remains unchanged at 53.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)