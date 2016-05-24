BRIEF-Principal stakeholders and KGI enter into a letter of intent for potential acquisition of Catalyst Paper

May 23 Catalyst Paper Corp

* Board received expression of intent among Kejriwal group and four largest shareholders of co holding about 79% of common shares

* Common shares would be acquired for c$6.00 per share, except those held by principal securityholders

* KGI would commit to equity investments of c$25 million in co and c$35 million in newly formed guarantor of new term loans entered into

* Board will be pleased to review any proposal which may result from expression of intent among KGI and principal securityholders

* Principal stakeholders and KGI enter into a letter of intent for a potential acquisition of catalyst paper