BRIEF-Toll Brothers Q2 EPS $0.51

May 24 Toll Brothers Inc
* Now believe average price of deliveries for full FY 2016
will be between $820,000 and $850,000 per home
* Narrowing previous full fiscal year guidance and now
expect to deliver between 5,800 and 6,300 homes in fy 2016
* Qtrly backlog of $4.19 billion and 4,940 units rose 20% in
dollars and 13% in units
* Now expects to deliver between 5,800 and 6,300 homes in FY
2016 at an average price range of $820,000 to $850,000
* Reiterate expected gross margin (pre-interest and
pre-impairment) for full fy 2016 to be approximately 25.8% to
26.2%
* Effective may 23, 2016, board of directors authorized
repurchase of 20 million shares of toll brothers common stock
* Projected revenues of between $4.76 billion and $5.36
billion in fy 2016
* Effective May 23, 2016, board of directors terminated
prior share repurchase program
* At second-quarter end, average price of homes in backlog
was $848,600, compared to $793,800 at FY 2015's second-quarter
end
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.59, revenue view $5.01
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In q3, company projects delivering about 30% of dollar
value of its q2-end backlog at an average price of between
$815,000 - $835,000
* Toll brothers reports fy 2016 2nd quarter and six month
results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.51
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $4.76 billion to $5.36 billion
* Q2 revenue $1.12 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.04 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
)