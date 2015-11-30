BRIEF-ODH changes CEO, signs advisory agreeement with Accelero

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 20
ZURICH, Jan 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.04 percent lower at 8,270 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Nov 30 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* Khaled Bichara to become Chief Executive Officer of Orascom Development Holding (ODH), Accelero to provide advisory services, announcement of intention for capital increase
* Accelero Capital will provide advisory services to assist ODH in implementing an operational and financial turn-around under guidance of board of directors and management of ODH
* Has signed a six year advisory agreement with Accelero Capital Management Company Limited
* Board of Directors of ODH announces that it has appointed Khaled Bichara as new CEO effective Jan. 1 2016
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland