BRIEF-Peach Property Group resolves to issue a hybrid bond

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Dec 1 Peach Property Group AG :
* Resolves to issue a hybrid bond
* Volume of 25 million Swiss francs ($24.4 million) with possibility to increase to a total of 50 million francs
* Subscription period from Dec. 1 to Dec. 11
* Fixed coupon: 5.00 pct p.a. through December 2018
* Proceeds to be used to refinance group and further expand portfolio of investment properties in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0256 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.