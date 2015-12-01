版本:
BRIEF-Aevis Victoria's SHP acquires a plot in Zurich

Dec 1 Aevis Victoria SA :

* Swiss Healthcare Properties extends portfolio of healthcare related properties with the acquisition of an object in Zurich

* Announces acquisition of a plot of 4,623 m2, adjacent to Privatklinik Bethanien in Zurich, which is owned by SHP since 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

