BRIEF-Peach Property increases target volume of its hybrid bond due to high demand

Dec 2 Peach Property Group AG :

* Increases target volume of its hybrid bond due to high demand

* Subscription commitments in excess of original target volume of 25 million Swiss francs ($24 million)have already been received

* Subscription still possible through to 11 December 2015

* Company is thus using option to increase volume

* Proceeds to be used for refinancing and to further expand group's investment portfolio

* Interest coupon is 5.00 pct p.a. through to 15 December 2018, and 3-month libor plus 9.25 pct thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0276 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)