BRIEF-Seadrill Partners wins extensions for two tender rigs, cuts day rate

BRIEF-Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
* Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
Dec 8 Seadrill Partners Llc :
* Seadrill Partners announces contract extensions for the tender rigs t-15 & t-16 with Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd.
* Contracts will now expire in July and august 2019, respectively
* Seadrill Partners says as part of agreement to extend contracts, company has agreed to a dayrate reduction on current contracts
* Seadrill Partners says total backlog of two contract extensions is approximately $80 million
* Seadrill partners says as a result, total backlog of current contracts is reduced by $35 million
* The net effect of this agreement has resulted in an increase of $45 million in total backlog and an additional year of contract coverage for the two units. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
* Identillect Technologies says arranged non-brokered private placement of units of co at price of $0.06 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $1.26 million
* S&W Seed Co says commenced commercial-scale production of its hybrid grain sorghum and hybrid forage sorghum operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: