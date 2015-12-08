BRIEF-Seadrill Partners wins extensions for two tender rigs, cuts day rate

Dec 8 Seadrill Partners Llc :

* Seadrill Partners announces contract extensions for the tender rigs t-15 & t-16 with Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd.

* Contracts will now expire in July and august 2019, respectively

* Seadrill Partners says as part of agreement to extend contracts, company has agreed to a dayrate reduction on current contracts

* Seadrill Partners says total backlog of two contract extensions is approximately $80 million

* Seadrill partners says as a result, total backlog of current contracts is reduced by $35 million

* The net effect of this agreement has resulted in an increase of $45 million in total backlog and an additional year of contract coverage for the two units. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)