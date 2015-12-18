版本:
BRIEF-Volvo's trucks boss Bratt to join Autoliv

Dec 18 Volvo AB

* Says Mikael Bratt, member of Volvo Group's executive team, has announced that he intends to leave his position as executive Vice President Group Trucks Operations

* Upcoming changes to Volvo Group's management

* Says he has been recruited as business area president with automotive safety company, Autoliv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

