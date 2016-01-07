BRIEF-comdirect bank to benefit from planned takeover of Visa Europe Limited by Visa Inc.

Jan 7 Comdirect Bank AG :

* comdirect bank to benefit from planned takeover of Visa Europe Limited by Visa Inc.

* Positive non-recurring effect expected from the allocation of a sum of around 37 million euros ($40 million)

* Transaction is expected to take place in Q2 2016