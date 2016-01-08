REFILE-BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive wins EUR 82 mln contract in North America

BRIEF-Atmos Energy names Christopher Forsythe as CFO
* Atmos Energy Corporation names Christopher T. Forsythe chief financial officer
Jan 8 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Says its Driveline business area has received nomination from North American OEM for supply of automatic gear shifter cables to be used in full-size SUVs
* Contract has an estimated total value of 82 million euros ($89.2 million) over 6 years
* Production under contract will start in H2 2018
($1 = 0.9198 euros)
* Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc - selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 3.11 million shares of co's common stock
* Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust-will conduct issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 15 percent of fund's issued, outstanding shares