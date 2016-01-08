REFILE-BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive wins EUR 82 mln contract in North America

(Removes extraneous letter in headline)

Jan 8 Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Says its Driveline business area has received nomination from North American OEM for supply of automatic gear shifter cables to be used in full-size SUVs

* Contract has an estimated total value of 82 million euros ($89.2 million) over 6 years

* Production under contract will start in H2 2018 Source text for Eikon:

