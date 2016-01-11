版本:
2016年 1月 11日 星期一

BRIEF-Cargotec's Kalmar to deliver tractors to Rail Management Services in USA

Jan 11 Cargotec Oyj :

* Kalmar to deliver 60 Ottawa T2 terminal tractors to Rail Management Services in USA

* Order has been booked into Cargotec's 2015 Q3 order intake

* Deliveries will run into early 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

