BRIEF-DSV still expects closing of UTi deal in Q1

Jan 14 Danish freight forwarder DSV A/S :

* Says is pleased to announce that on today's shareholder meetings UTi's shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve the transaction

* Says closing of the transaction is subject to relevant regulatory approval being obtained from competition authorities in South Africa, as well as satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

* Says still expect closing in Q1 2016, as previously announced. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

