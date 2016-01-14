BRIEF-DSV still expects closing of UTi deal in Q1

Jan 14 Danish freight forwarder DSV A/S :

* Says is pleased to announce that on today's shareholder meetings UTi's shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve the transaction

* Says closing of the transaction is subject to relevant regulatory approval being obtained from competition authorities in South Africa, as well as satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

* Says still expect closing in Q1 2016, as previously announced.